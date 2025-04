Show title: Origins

Video title: The Last Reefnetters | The One

Video duration: 8m 22s

Video description: Only 12 reefnet fishing licenses remain today, and Tah-Mahs Ellie Kinley is the sole tribe member in possession of one. Every generation of her family has fished the Salish Sea, and she continues that legacy as a fisherman, mother and activist, protecting the life and waters of her people’s traditional territory.