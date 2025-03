Show title: Origins

Video title: The Last Reefnetters I The Beginning

Video duration: 8m 30s

Video description: The origin story of the reefnet, an innovative fishing method invented by the Lummi Nation and other Northern Straits Salish tribes thousands of years ago. Through a common technology and a shared language, the reefnet binds the people of the San Juan Archipelago as a source of physical and spiritual sustenance.