S3 E4 / 8m 5s

Sara Campos has been skating since they were a kid but never felt welcome in the community. In the wake of the 2020 George Floyd protests, they decided to do something about that, co-founding Queer Skate PDX. Alison learns to shred with Sara at All Together Skatepark. Sara shares their experience with dominant skate culture as Alison discovers that in this sport, falling isn’t always failure.